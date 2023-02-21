Juvenile taken into custody following North Augusta shooting; one person injured

Feb. 20—A juvenile is in custody after a Sunday shooting in North Augusta.

Police found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen around 4:10 p.m. on Lake Greenwood Drive, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police administered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived, the report said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident, the report said.