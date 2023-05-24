Juvenile taken to hospital after crash and other reports

May 24—A juvenile male was transported via ambulance to the hospital after crashing into a house 21333 700th Ave., Alden., at 1:33 p.m. Monday.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 3:19 p.m. Monday from a resident in Geneva.

Fire reported at house

A fire was reported at 10:20 a.m. Monday at 721 Minnesota Ave.

1 cited for dog at large after dog attack

Police cited Megan Elizabeth Meuser, 31, for dog at large after a dog reportedly attacked another person and her dog on West Clark Street at 6:26 p.m. Monday. Potentially dangerous dog paperwork was served.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Bicyclist injured in crash

Police responded to a report of a bicyclist who crashed into a vehicle at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at 416 Bridge Ave. The bicyclist was treated in the emergency room.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of South Broadway.

Dog attack reported

Police received a report at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday of a dog that was attacked on Belmont Street.

Brick thrown through window

Police received a report at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday of a brick that was thrown through a window at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday at 406 W. College St.

Wallet reported stolen

A wallet was reported stolen at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday at 133 W. William St.