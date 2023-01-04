Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m. crews were called to the 2000 block of Madden Hills Drive to reports of a male shot.

Police on scene confirmed that a juvenile was taken to the hospital, but his current condition is not known.

Police said the juvenile was shot near his waist.

Information about if any suspects have been identified was not available.

We will update this story as we learn more.











