Juvenile treated for non-life-threatening injuries following stabbing in Vandalia

Jun. 21—A juvenile was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital following a stabbing in Vandalia Monday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, Vandalia police and EMS responded to a house in the 1000 block of East National Road on a reported stabbing, according to a press release from the Vandalia Division of Police.

Shortly after arriving, crews found a juvenile male with a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed another juvenile male stabbed the other juvenile for an unknown reason, according to the press release. The second juvenile was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Police are continuing to investigate.