Juvenile to be tried as adult for capital murder charge

Wichita Falls police investigate the scene of a homicide June 1 near the intersection of 23rd at Grace Street.

A juvenile will be tried as an adult for the slaying of 15-year-old Andrew Gable-Triche in Wichita Falls, court records show.

Ricardo Felix Sapata, 16, was indicted on a capital murder charge by a Wichita County grand jury, according to an indictment filed Nov. 2.

He and Isaiah Rey Sims, 18, are accused of murdering Gable-Triche while robbing or trying to rob him June 1 during a drug deal gone bad, according to court documents.

Police believe the 16-year-old fired the shots that killed Gable-Triche, according to allegations in court records.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy issued an order Oct. 11 to transfer the 16-year-old's criminal case into an adult arena, court records show.

After an Oct. 6 hearing, Kennedy found the seriousness of the alleged crime, the child's background and the welfare of the community call for adult criminal proceedings, according to court documents.

In making her decision, the judge considered factors including the 16-year-old's capacity to know right from wrong, his maturity level, the violent nature of the alleged crime, his failure to comply with previous juvenile supervision programs, the lack of juvenile programs that would benefit him, a doctor's report and his behavior in detention, court records show.

Kennedy set his bail at $250,000 and ordered that he would remain in juvenile detention until he bails out or turns 17, court records show.

If he is still in juvenile detention upon turning 17, he will be transferred to the Wichita County sheriff's custody and held as any other adult defendant, according to court documents.

Sims and the 16-year-old had set up a deal to buy marijuana from Gable-Triche, according to court documents.

The 16-year-old is accused of grabbing the marijuana and shooting Gable-Triche in a vehicle at an intersection near 23rd and Grace streets while Sims stood a few feet away, according to allegations in court documents.

In August, a grand jury indicted Sims on a capital murder charge in connection with the killing, court records show.

Sims was being held Monday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on a $1.5 million bond, according to court documents.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

