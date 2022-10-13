Juvenile to be tried as adult in Halpern shooting

Oct. 13—LIMA — One of four juveniles charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Lima resident Jayden Halpern will be tried as an adult.

The case of Bryanna Houston, who turns 18 later this month, was ordered by Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser to be transferred to the general division of the county's common pleas court. Pending indictment by a grand jury, Houston will stand trial there on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Each count includes a firearm specification.

The judge issued his ruling during a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning. During that hearing Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte gave testimony about the events of June 10, when six young Lima residents — four of them juveniles — executed a botched robbery attempt that resulted in the Halpern's death inside a residence on West Lane Avenue in Lima.

The detective said statements given to police by others involved in the events of that evening seemed to indicate that "Houston was the one who instigated this plan" whereby the defendants would attempt to steal marijuana and/or money and guns from Halpern, whom Stechschulte said was a known drug dealer.

Houston is accused of attempting to lure Halpern outside the home but Stechschulte said that when that failed, three males forced their way into the entryway of the house, with one of them carrying an air rifle that resembled an AR-15 assault rifle. The two other males reportedly also carried guns — real or fake — although the air rifle was the only weapon recovered by police.

Stechschulte said that when David Halpern, Jayden's father, saw what he believed to be an assault rifle he fired one shot. Unfortunately his son stepped in front of the bullet and was struck in the back. The boy stumbled back to his bedroom, where he collapsed on his bed and died.

Defense attorney Bill White argued during Wednesday's hearing that prosecutors had failed to establish probable cause sufficient to bind his client over to adult court. He also questioned firearm specifications attached to Houston's charges.

White said the Ohio Revised Code does not classify air rifles as "firearms" and as such those specifications should be dismissed. He also alleged that the females involved in the robbery scheme were "threatened or intimidated into becoming unwilling participants" after the initial attempt to lure Halpern outside the home on June 10 had failed.

Kohlrieser set Houston's bond at $500,000 and ordered her to remain incarcerated in a juvenile detention facility — she is currently housed in Troy — throughout her case or until such time as bond is posted.

Three other juveniles, Kayrese Garner, 17, Brianna Patrick, 16, and Roselyn Thomas-Lewis, 15, all face charges including murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in connection with Halpern's death.

Patrick appeared in juvenile court last month and Kohlrieser ordered her to undergo a mental health examination to determine her amenability to being rehabilitated within the juvenile justice system.

Two adult males, Keion Darden, 18, and Jaquan Glenn, 18, are being tried as adults in Allen County Common Pleas Court on identical charges.