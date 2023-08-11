Juvenile tried as adult in shooting

Aug. 11—The 17-year-old injured during a June shooting at a local apartment complex is facing charges for his alleged role in the incident and is being tried as an adult.

De'Marion Robinson, 17, has been charged with felony charges of criminal recklessness, criminal organization activity and a misdemeanor charge of dangerous possession of a firearm in connection to a June 1 shooting at Bradford Run Apartments, 3604 Briarwick Drive.

Robinson is incarcerated at the Howard County Jail on a $25,000 bond, cash only and no 10% bond.

Notably, he is being tried as an adult due to "the acts charged are part of a repetitive pattern of offenses" committed by Robinson; he is "beyond the rehabilitation of the juvenile court system"; and that it is in the "best interest of the safety and welfare of the community" he be tried as an adult, according to a waiver order signed Aug. 4 by Howard County Circuit Judge Lynn Murray.

Robinson was shot in the leg during the incident near the apartment complex's pool after reportedly getting into an altercation with a group of people, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case

The affidavit suggests the shooting was gang-related.

In May, the Kokomo Police Department was investigating a report of a stolen handgun. During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain cell phone chat logs dated April 23 to May 23 between Robinson and Diontae Berry, 20, as well as four other individuals in which all six have "multiple" conversations about the sale of drugs, the sale and purchase of firearms, conducting shootings and "Glock switches," which are devices that can turn a semi-automatic handgun into a fully-automatic one.

Around 3:15 p.m. June 1, officers were dispatched to the community pool area of Bradford Run in reference to an individual who had been shot.

Upon arrival, authorities located Robinson with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to an area hospital before being taken via helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

According to witnesses, Cameron Craft was at the pool when Robinson and two other males entered the pool area and immediately got into an argument with Craft. All five exited the pool area, according to the affidavit, and the argument turned physical.

Witnesses told police that shortly after the argument turned physical, at least three of those involved began shooting. Witnesses' statements were corroborated by surveillance footage and video recording from a nearby Tesla, according to the affidavit. Police recovered a total of 27 shell casings, two Glocks and a Polymer80 9mm. Multiple vehicles were reported to have been shot.

Berry is facing one felony charge of criminal organization activity with a firearm involved. He's incarcerated in the Howard County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond, no 10%, bondsman or credit card.

Craft is facing a felony criminal recklessness charge. He was originally incarcerated and given a $15,000 cash-only bond, but after a motion to reduce his bond, it was lowered to $15,000, 10% allowed. Craft posted bond and was placed on in-home detention.

Robinson, Craft and Berry are awaiting trial.