Juvenile and two adults found shot in south Charlotte apartment community, CMPD says

A girl and two adults were found shot in a south Charlotte apartment community late Thursday, Jan. 25, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The three remain hospitalized with serious injuries, CMPD says.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Lake Mist Drive in the Lake Mist Apartments. The apartment community is off Old Pineville Road, south of Archdale Drive, maps show.

“Officers located one adult male victim, one adult female victim and one juvenile female victim who had sustained gunshot wounds,” CMPD reported in a news release.

“All three victims were transported by MEDIC to a local hospital with serious injuries.”

Details of a suspect and motive have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to speak to a CMPD detective at 704-432-TIPS. Tips can be offered anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

