Juvenile in vehicle killed near Melba after semi-trailer fails to yield, police say

A juvenile was killed Friday in a vehicle collision with a semitrailer near Melba, according to the Idaho State Police.

At 3:19 p.m., the driver of the tractor-trailer traveling east on McElroy Road, in Canyon County, failed to yield at a stop sign while turning north onto Can Ada Road. The driver, an 84-year-old man from Nampa, collided with a Volkswagen Jetta traveling southbound on Can Ada Road, according to a police news release.

The juvenile, of Melba, died at the scene. The victim, who was not identfied, was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the semi was not.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.