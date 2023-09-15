Juvenile victim shot in downtown Sacramento. Police searching for suspects

A juvenile was injured in a shooting Thursday night in downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Front Street after 11:04 p.m. for a call from a male reporting he had been shot, police said.

Officers located the victim who had suffered at least one gunshot wound not considered life-threatening. Police rendered medical aid until fire personnel arrived. He was transported to a hospital.

“During the investigation, officers determined that a call where sounds of a shooting were heard in the K Street tunnel was related to this incident,” the Police Department said.

Officers near the K Street tunnel, which separates Old Sacramento to the Downtown Commons, detained a man who was seen discarding a firearm prior to being stopped by officers. The man was determined not to be involved in the shooting that injured the juvenile, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of firearm-related charges.

The shooting comes days after a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the parking garage on Third and L Streets near the Downtown Commons shopping center.

No arrests have been made in connection to Thursday night’s shooting, police said.

“We encourage anyone who has information regarding this incident to contact our non-emergency line,” the Police Department said.