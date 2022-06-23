Juvenile wanted in multiple cases arrested

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·1 min read

Jun. 23—A juvenile arrested Tuesday by Owensboro police was being sought on multiple charges stemming from several cases.

OPD reports say officers and detectives served a search warrant Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Ninth Street, as part of a drug investigation. Reports say a juvenile found at the property, was armed with a handgun. The juvenile was arrested.

Reports say the juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and first-degree fleeing/evading police, all of which are felonies.

In addition, the juvenile was charged with various misdemeanors, including third-degree escape, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Reports say the juvenile was already being sought by investigators in connection with three other incidents, and that "pick up" orders had been issued for the juvenile. When arrested Tuesday, the juvenile was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), receiving stolen property under $10,000, theft of a vehicle under $10,000 and various misdemeanors.

The juvenile was transported to the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green.

OPD reports say the juvenile has a long history of previous charges, including third-degree assault (police officer), receiving stolen property under $10,000, theft of auto under $10,000, first-degree promoting contraband, and misdemeanor charges including fourth-degree assault, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening.

