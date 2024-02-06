Juvenile right whale spotted in the waters off Melbourne Beach

Call it a pilgrimage of sorts.

An endangered right whale, born last year to a mother named Pilgrim, has been making her own waves this week in the waters off Melbourne Beach.

There have been at least 17 endangered right whales born in this calving season. The first born died after being hit by a vessel.

A right whale plays in the waters off Melbourne Beach earlier this year.

Right whales steer some captains to frustration

Whale advocates are asking captains to be on the lookout for the young whale in the Melbourne Beach area.

The whale's appearance is a hopeful sign, but it's among the very few for a species of less than 400 animals.

Right whales were killed for decades because they were deemed the "right" whales to hunt, given that they are slow moving and migrate close to the coastline.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has proposed extending the boundaries of slow-speed shipping zones in Florida and the southeastern United States and lowering the size of vessel that must comply with current vessel speed limits.

Currently, only vessels 65 feet or longer are affected by the right whale speed zones under NOAA rules. But if approved by NOAA, most vessels 35 feet or longer would be required to go 10 knots or slower (about 11.5 mph) within active proposed seasonal speed zone

