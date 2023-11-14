Juvenile, woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting

Nov. 13—Two people were arrested over the weekend in Folsom in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting that took place last week at an apartment complex in Linda, Yuba County Sheriff's Department officials said.

According to Yuba County Jail records, 20-year-old Jordin Taylor was booked into jail on Saturday for her alleged involvement in a reported fatal shooting on Nov. 9 at the Yuba Gardens Apartments complex, located on Hammonton Smartsville Road in Linda, that left a 19-year-old man dead.

An unnamed male juvenile also was arrested for his involvement in the incident after the pair were pulled over while driving in the Folsom area. Both were taken into custody without incident, officials said.

The juvenile was transported to juvenile hall and charged with homicide, while Taylor was booked into Yuba County Jail after being charged as being an accessory to the homicide, officials said. Taylor's bail was set at $500,000.

According to the sheriff's department, reports of gunshots were heard at about 6:16 p.m. at the Yuba Gardens Apartments complex in Linda, the Appeal previously reported. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds, officials said.

"Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, however, the victim was later pronounced deceased," officials previously said. "Witnesses described the shooting had occurred within the parking lot where deputies later located several shell casings."

Officials previously said that the alleged incident could be isolated. The investigation is still active, officials said Sunday.

Anyone who has information related to the reported shooting is encouraged to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 530-749-7777.