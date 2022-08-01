ADRIAN — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile early Sunday morning.

Adrian police were dispatched at 4:44 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of West Maumee and Madison streets, a news release issued Monday morning by the Adrian Police Department said. Officers arrived and learned a juvenile had been shot in the chest and had been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle before police arrived.

Officers developed the names of suspects and were able to locate them, the release said. Two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The wounded juvenile is currently under care at a local hospital, the release said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and all aspects of the incident remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Adrian Police Department via email at apdtips@adrianmi.gov or by calling Detective Sgt. Leslie Keane at 517-264-4808.

The names of the suspects are being withheld pending arraignment in Lenawee County District Court.

Adrian police were assisted by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and Madison Township Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Juvenile wounded in shooting Sunday in Adrian