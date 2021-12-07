Juveniles, ages 5 to 15, apprehended after break-in at antiques mall

File photo

Four juveniles, ages 5 to 15, were apprehended by Mansfield police Sunday following a breaking and entering at the Mid-Ohio Antiques Mall, 155 Cline Ave., according to Mansfield police.

The 15-year-old suspect was in possession of a loaded 9-mm Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine, reported stolen out of Columbus, according to the Mansfield police report.

"During the investigation, the 15-year-old suspect admitted to officers he was in possession of a firearm which was recovered without incident," Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson said.

Officers were dispatched to the location in reference to a breaking and entering. The officer at the scene observed multiple small subjects attempting to flee from officers, according to the police report.

One of the suspects, who was the only "adult size person" ran to the rear of the business where he was apprehended, according to the police report.

"All the small juveniles were corralled and released to their guardian," the report said. "(Offender1) was found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 19 9-mm with an extended magazine."

The firearm was checked through the 911 dispatch office and was reported stolen out of the Columbus Police Department jurisdiction, the report said.

The 15-year-old suspect was transported to the Richland County Juvenile Justice Center where he remains incarcerated after being processed in the Richland County Jail. Robertson said Monday she could not yet say what charges the juvenile is facing.

"The preliminary investigation showed the older juvenile was directing the younger juveniles during the break-in," Robertson said.

"We are still looking into this case and it is an active investigation so we can't release any additional information at this time. If anyone has any information, call Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9724," Robertson said.

According to the police report, the firearm, a hammer, a watch and two backpacks were listed on the evidence report.

