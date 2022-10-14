Juveniles arrested after battering a librarian over 65, attempting to burn down building

Patrons of all ages of the Alachua County Library District are encouraged to participate in virtual summer reading and other programs offered by the district.

Two juveniles were arrested this week after police say they battered an elderly librarian and attempted to set a local library branch on fire.

The Gainesville Police Department responded to the Cone Park Library Tuesday after receiving a call that a juvenile, 14, was attempting to set the building on fire after another child, 13, had battered a 76-year-old librarian.

Library officials would not comment on the incident.

Both juveniles are females and had been previously trespassed from the location for a year.

Girl, 13, began arguing with 76-year-old victim at library

Police say that the 13-year-old arrived at the library and began arguing with the victim after being asked to leave, according to an arrest report.

The child began yelling and cursing before entering the employee's work area where she was face-to-face with the 76-year-old, police said.

The report states that the librarian felt unsafe and pushed the child away then began. The teenager then began punching the victim several times in the face with a closed fist before pushing the elderly woman against a door and kicking her.

The teen then walked outside the library to meet with her 14-year-old friend, where police say the two attempted to light the building on fire with a piece of paper.

The 13-year-old middle school student was charged with felony battery on a person over the age of 65 and trespass after a warning.

The other teenager has been charged with felony attempted arson and trespass after warning.

The Cone Park Library, located at 2801 E. University Ave., is a part of the Alachua County Library District, which provides library services to approximately 220,000 county residents.

