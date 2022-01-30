Juveniles arrested for Canton man's shooting death must be tried as adults

The Stark Attention Center is a 30-bed locked facility that serves male and female youth under the age of 19.

CANTON – Two teens charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Canton man will likely be tried as adults.

Ajani A. Smith, 17, of Canton, and Craig D. Avery, 16, of Akron, were arrested for the Jan. 8 shooting death of Terrell Lipkins, 51, of Canton.

Lipkins was shot multiple times outside his girlfriend's Gilbert Avenue NE home.

Both suspects are being held on murder complaints at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center in Canton Township, awaiting a Feb. 10 hearing in Stark County Family Court on a legal motion to move their case out of the juvenile court system.

The seriousness of the charge means the transfer to adult court is mandatory under Ohio law, said Stark County Family Court Administrator Jake Morgan.

Terrell Lipkins, 51, was killed outside a northeast Canton apartment on Jan. 8, 2022.

In Ohio, juveniles charged with aggravated murder or murder who are at least 16 years of age (or as young as 14 with prior felony convictions and a prior stint in juvenile incarceration in a state juvenile facility) must be tried as an adult, Morgan said.

"These types of cases are extremely rare," Morgan said.

Stark County Family Court had only three cases, known as bindovers, transfer into the adult system in 2020 and only four in 2021.

Overall, Canton police have reported a total of four juveniles charged with murder since 2019. The youngest was 11, two others were 16 and the oldest was 17, according to a public record request analyzed by the Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center.

The Multi-County Juvenile Attention System located on Faircrest Street SW in Canton provides services to unruly, delinquent, dependent, neglected, and abused children referred by Juvenile and Family Court Judges.

No more juvenile court options

When a case is transferred from juvenile court to the Common Pleas, "the youth will be under the same rules as an adult. Bail will be set and they will have to be indicted by the grand jury," Morgan said.

The Stark County Prosecutor's Office will lead the case under the supervision of the Juvenile Division Chief Melissa Day, office spokesperson Christian Ball said.

"As with any case with this level of seriousness, just as we did in 2021, we intend to pursue justice to the full extent of the law," Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said.

Whether or not the defendants will remain held at juvenile detention center throughout judicial proceedings or be sent to the Stark County Jail remains up to the judge presiding over the case, Ball said.

Defense attorney Ralph Lacki is representing Avery and Kelly Murray was tapped to represent Smith.

"We'll let the state put their case on at the Feb. 10 bindover hearing, and let the judge decide what to do," Lacki said on Friday.

