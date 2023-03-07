Juveniles arrested following reports of gun shots in Mayfield Heights

Mar. 7—Four juveniles were arrested following reports of gun shots on Sunset Road in Mayfield Heights.

According to a Mayfield Heights Police Department news release, at approximately 7:06 p.m. March 6 officers responded to reports of gun shots. It was also reported that a car crash occurred after the gunfire, and after the collision, a physical fight ensued between the occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash and people at a home on Sunset Road.

According to the department, when officers arrived on scene, they determined that no one had been shot. Three juveniles were taken into custody at or near the scene of the shooting. A fourth suspect, also a juvenile, was taken into custody overnight. That juvenile is the suspected shooter.

According to the release, all four were transported to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. The case has been forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.