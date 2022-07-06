Juveniles arrested on multiple charges Monday

Jul. 6—Two juveniles were arrested Monday after fleeing from police and being found in possession of two firearms Monday.

According to a statement by the Owensboro Police Department Tuesday, officers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of West Seventh Street and Frayser Avenue after observing a traffic violation Monday.

The occupants of the vehicle were two juveniles wearing ski masks. Officers located numerous fireworks in the vehicle. Dispatch previously received reports of juveniles wearing ski masks shooting fireworks out of a vehicle.

When the juveniles exited the vehicle, one fled on foot before being caught by officers after a brief foot chase. The juvenile who fled (identified as Juvenile No. 1) reportedly had a fully loaded handgun with an extended 40-round magazine on him. A second loaded handgun was located inside the vehicle.

Juvenile No. 1 was taken into custody and transported to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention for: Possession of a handgun by a minor, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), fireworks in city limits. Juvenile No. 1 was also charged with theft by unlawful taking of a motor vehicle for a previous stolen vehicle investigation.

Juvenile No. 2 was taken into custody and transported to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention for: Possession of a handgun by a minor and fireworks in city limits.