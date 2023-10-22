Juveniles arrested for robbery, weapons possession at L.A. County mall

Two teenagers were arrested on robbery and weapons charges at a local shopping center on Saturday night.

According to a social media post from the Arcadia Police Department, one of the juveniles was carrying a replica handgun while their accomplice was in possession of a real firearm at the Shops at Santa Anita.

Photos posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the police department show the firearm alongside several credit cards and hundreds of dollars in cash.

The two suspects were arrested for strong arm robbery and possession of a firearm.

