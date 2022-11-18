Juveniles arrested after shots fired near Northside High School in Fort Smith

After gunfire near Northside High School Wednesday, police announced the arrests of four juvenile males.

The ages of those arrested are 13 years to 16 years old.

One other male was a target of gunfire but was uninjured, police report.

The four arrested were jailed on complaints of committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault.

Police did not release their names due to their ages.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience as this investigation proceeded," police stated.

About 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 police responded to a report of gunfire at N. 21st Street and H Street, four blocks north of the high school.

Video surveillance from the area showed a dark-colored SUV leaving the scene, police reported. Northside High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

Photos of the vehicle were released and a reward was offered in the case.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: 4 juveniles arrested after gunfire near Northside High School