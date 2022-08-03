Juveniles arrested for stolen firearms

Aug. 3—Three juveniles were charged Monday with possessing stolen weapons, among other charges, after an investigation led Owensboro Police Department detectives to a home where multiple handguns were recovered.

OPD reports say investigators received a tip about a juvenile who was believed to be involved in recent reports of firearm discharges. Reports say officers went to the home and set up a perimeter and contacted the occupants, followed by detectives serving a search warrant.

Reports say inside the home, officers recovered five handguns. One of the guns had been reported stolen in Owensboro earlier this year, while a second had been reported stolen out of Lexington last year, reports say.

One of the stolen handguns had been converted to a fully automatic weapon and was equipped with an extended ammunition clip, reports say.

Three juveniles were arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green. Juveniles names are kept confidential unless they are charged as adults and have made their first appearance in Circuit Court.

One of the juveniles was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a minor, receiving stolen property over $1,000 and five counts of complicit to commit first-degree wanton endangerment.

OPD reports say the juvenile has a previous record that includes arrests for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates), possession of a handgun by a minor and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Other previous charges include possession of a weapon on school property, felony fleeing/evading police, felony wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

The second juvenile was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a minor, receiving stolen property over $1,000 and complicity to commit first-degree wanton endangerment. The juvenile's prior record includes arrests for second-degree assault (domestic violence) and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

The third juvenile was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a minor. The juvenile was previously charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, reports say.

OPD has made multiple arrests of juveniles on firearms charges and other offenses this year. Those arrests include a 17 year-old who was charged with murder in late May in connection with the shooting of William D. Frazier, 38, of the 3900 block of Arlington Drive.

OPD has provided information about the stolen firearms and the converted handgun to federal law enforcement officials, reports say.

