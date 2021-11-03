Juveniles arrested for vandalism at Mays Park in Anderson

Nov. 3—ANDERSON — Three juveniles have been arrested for acts of vandalism at Mays Park.

Jama Donovan, superintendent of the Anderson Parks & Recreation Department, told members of the Anderson Park Board on Tuesday that the three juveniles' cases are being handled through the juvenile court system.

Donovan said it took Park Department employees about five hours to clean up the shelter house, roof and picnic tables at Mays Park, which is undergoing a renovation this year.

She hopes the three juveniles will be required by Madison Circuit Court Division 2 Judge Steve Koester to perform work in the parks during school breaks.

David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the parents should be responsible for the cleaning cost after the vandalism was committed.

"The juveniles have to learn there are consequences for their actions," Eicks said.

In other business, the park board set Nov. 12 to receive proposals for the purchase of 55 electric carts equipped with GPS.

Donovan said the new carts will replace the ones in use at the Grandview Municipal Golf Course.

She said the new carts can be programmed so that they can only be used on the paved paths and prevent driving on the greens.

Donovan said the existing carts will either be used as trade-ins or sold at auction.

The Park Board set a special meeting for Nov. 16 to accept the bid proposals.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.