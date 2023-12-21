Juveniles arrested in violent attack on elderly Christmas carolers in Boston, police say

A pair of juveniles have been arrested in connection with a violent attack on a group of Christmas carolers in Boston, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery in progress on Johnston Street in Dorchester on the afternoon of Dec. 17 learned the group of carolers were facing a home when two elderly victims were attacked from behind and punched multiple times in the back of the head by two boys, ages 15 and 16, according to the Boston Police Department.

The two victims declined medical treatment at the scene. An immediate search of the area for the suspects proved unsuccessful.

Police say detectives ultimately tracked down the juveniles and that they admitted to the crimes during an interview with their parents.

Detectives plan to seek criminal complaints out of Dorchester District Court to charge the suspects with assault and battery on a person 60 and over.

The motive for the alleged attack wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

