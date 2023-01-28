Juveniles charged in armed robbery; shots fired

Jan. 27—VALDOSTA — Three juveniles were arrested recently for their connections to an armed robbery that took place Jan. 15.

At 3:34 p.m, police headed to the 500 block of New Hudson Street after a 911 caller said someone had shot at kids who had just run into her house, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Another 911 caller said he'd just met with some juveniles in front of a New Hudson Street house to sell a PlayStation 5; one of the juveniles reportedly pulled out a handgun and robbed him of the PlayStation, police said.

The caller told officers he got in his car to leave but the juveniles chased him, shooting at the vehicle and striking it twice.

The victim gave officers a description of the juveniles and the mother of one of the suspects gave permission for a home search, where evidence was found, police said.

Detectives determined that two boys, one 11 and the other 15, were involved in the incident.

The 11-year-old is charged with felony armed robbery, felony aggravated assault, felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and misdemeanor reckless conduct; the 15-year-old is charged with felony armed robbery party to the crime, felony aggravated assault party to the crime and felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, police said.

Police also charged a 16-year-old juvenile with theft by receiving stolen property when he was found with the PlayStation 5, police said.

The 11-year-old cannot be tried as an adult because Georgia law does not allow adult trials for suspects under the age of 13, Southern District Attorney Brad Shealy said.

For older juvenile suspects, the decision about whether trial as an adult is appropriate is usually up to the judge, Shealy said.

"This is an alarming incident. The fact that an 11-year-old had a firearm and shot at someone is disturbing. I am proud of the work from our officers and detectives to hold these juveniles accountable. We are grateful that no one was injured," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

