Juveniles charged in firearm discharge, thefts cases

Mar. 19—A juvenile was arrested and incarcerated in the youth detention center in Bowling Green Thursday night, after allegedly shooting a man on Monarch Avenue.

Owensboro Police Department report say the incident occurred at 10:54 p.m. in the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue. Reports say the owner came across a group of juveniles stealing items from his car.

When the man confronted the juveniles, a 16-year-old in the group fired a handgun at the victim and fled the scene.

"They took off, and one of them fired several rounds" at the man, said Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer. The man was not injured.

Boggess said officers were already in the area responding to a suspicious person call, and saw the juvenile fleeing the scene. Boggess said officers chased the juvenile to a closed auto salvage business and apprehended him.

Two other juveniles were arrested in connection with the incident.

"When we located him and caught the juvenile, we were able to track down the ones that were with him," Boggess said.

The handgun located with the juvenile later was found to have been stolen, reports said. Boggess said investigators believe the juveniles had broken into more than one vehicle, but did not have an exact number Friday afternoon.

"They were obviously out getting into vehicles last night," Boggess said. "We could have multiple thefts connected to them."

The juvenile involved in the shooting was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, which is a class D felony. He was also charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a minor, theft by unlawful taking, second-degree fleeing police and criminal trespass. The juvenile was lodged in the youth detention center in Bowling Green on Friday.

The other two juveniles involved were charged with theft by unlawful taking.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or can make an anonymous report to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse