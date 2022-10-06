Juveniles charged with illegal gun possession

Oct. 6—HIGH POINT — Five juveniles and two young men were arrested at an apartment complex in the eastern part of the city Tuesday after police found they had loaded semi-automatic handguns, police announced Wednesday.

High Point Police Department officers went to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex about 8:05 p.m. to follow up on information about juveniles in possession of guns.

When officers arrived, they saw several armed people in front of one of the apartment buildings. One tried to run, but officers soon caught up to him and he was arrested, police said.

Officers seized five weapons, 114 grams of marijuana, a Xanax pill and a digital scale.

Bronson J. Gainey Jr., 18, of High Point was charged with simple possession of marijuana and was served with an existing arrest warrant on a charge of failure to appear in court.

Jacquan O. Little, 20, of Clemmons, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gainey also was served with an existing arrest warrant on a charge of failure to appear in court.

Four of the five juveniles were charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a firearm by a minor while the fifth was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. One of the first four also was charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Police said no additional information would be released about the juveniles.