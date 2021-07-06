Juveniles charged after Pella Dollar General fire

Jul. 6—PELLA — Police have charged two juveniles for setting a fire to the Pella Dollar General store Monday.

The fire, reported at 2:01 p.m. Monday, caused extensive damage to the store and its inventory. No injuries were reported, according to a press release from the Pella Police Department.

Using surveillance video and witness statements, investigators said they were able to a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, both from Pella.

They've been charged with first-degree arson, a class B felony, and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services and were transported to juvenile detention, the department said. Neither juvenile was named.

