Juveniles charged with posting threat to Chatham school on social media

May 25—PITTSBORO — Four juveniles have been charged with posting a threat that targeted Chatham Middle School, according to a release from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

On May 14, the Sheriff's Office was contacted about a social media post that threatened a potential act of violence against students and teachers at Chatham County Middle School in Siler City.

The post said the act would be carried out on May 15, the release said.

The Sheriff's Office immediately began an investigation.

"With the assistance of Student Resource Officers, school administration, teachers and federal agencies, investigators successfully traced the origin of the threat," the release said. "Investigators believe, after interviewing the juveniles charged, that the threat was a prank the juveniles never actually intended to carry out."

The ages of the juveniles were not given, but three of them are students at Chatham Middle School, according to the release.

One is charged with a threat of mass violence on educational property, while four others are charged with conspiring to carry out an act of mass violence on educational property.

"I cannot stress enough the seriousness of making threats of a school shooting," Chatham Sheriff Mike Roberson said in the release. "Public safety is our utmost priority, and any act — even if it's a prank — that undermines that security is a serious matter. Not only does it create fear and panic among students, parents and teachers, but it is a criminal offense that carries severe consequences."