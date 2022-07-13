Juveniles charged with setting city fire

Jul. 13—CUMBERLAND — Two 13-year-olds were charged with arson Tuesday in connection with a fire in the 100 block of Grand Avenue, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

Cumberland firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze following alert just after 5 a.m. Tuesday and there were no injuries. The property is located in a residential area of South Cumberland near First and Second streets.

Despite quick knockdown of the fire, damage to the vacant two-story duplex was estimated at $1,500, investigators said.

Video surveillance reportedly factored in the joint investigation by Cumberland Police and the Cumberland Fire Department and led to identification of the juveniles.

They were charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property.

Both juveniles were released to the custody of their parents, pending action by the Department of Juvenile Services.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci commended the investigators' efforts in quickly closing the case.

"The arrest of these suspects reveals our partnership with our fire investigation and law enforcement agencies and their outstanding commitment to Maryland's citizens and firefighters," he said. "We are fortunate no one was injured because we have seen how acts of arson can quickly lead to tragedy as we did this January with the deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters."