Juveniles charged with theft in connection with multiple truck thefts on Monday

The six Guernsey County juveniles who were arrested on Monday after reportedly stealing trucks from the NPL Construction Co. are now in detention following a court hearing late Tuesday afternoon at the Guernsey County Juvenile Court.

In that court appearance, each juvenile was charged with nine counts of theft and three counts of breaking and entering.

The juveniles reportedly drove the stolen trucks between Salt Fork State Park and Cambridge, destroying numerous properties, including striking some fences on Corduroy Road owned by the Guernsey County Community Development Corp.

According to juvenile court officials, the juveniles are being held in detention centers in Muskingum and Belmont counties until further hearings are scheduled.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Six juveniles charged with theft after taking trucks, joyriding