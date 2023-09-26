Juveniles cited for tampering with motor vehicles and other reports

Sep. 26—Police cited two juvenile males for curfew violations and tampering with a motor vehicle after receiving a report at 2:38 .m. Monday of two males breaking into cars on Frank Hall Drive between Fifth and Sixth streets.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Nathan Alancain Halverson, 36, for driving while intoxicated at 6:23 a.m. Monday at 2021 W. Main St.

Graffiti reported

Graffiti was reported at 8:10 a.m. Monday in the park bathroom at 500 Frank Ave.

Counterfeit dollars reported

Police received a report that a customer reportedly attempted to pay with counterfeit money between 9:20 and 9:30 a.m. Monday at 2312 Hendrickson Road.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 10:13 a.m. Monday on Glenn Road.

1 cited for marijuana at high school

Police cited one for possession of marijuana under 21 at 11:11 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 12:03 p.m. Monday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave. An antique sewing machine was reported missing, along with a lockbox containing some important papers.

Theft reported

Police received a theft report at 2:43 p.m. Monday at 223 E. Third St.