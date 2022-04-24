Juveniles crash car into Beaverdale home after police pursuit

A police pursuit through Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood ended after three juvenile suspects crashed a vehicle into a home Saturday afternoon.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said officers were investigating reports of gunshots in the area on Saturday. An officer attempted to stop a car near Beaver and Madison avenues that authorities believe was connected to the gunshots.

The driver of the car fled and the officer pursued the car down Beaver Avenue until it crashed into a home on the corner of Clark and Beaver Avenue.

Three suspects, who were in the car, have been arrested as police investigate, Parizek said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Car crashes into Des Moines home after police pursuit