🌱 Juveniles Crash Car Near Woodward HS + Fatal East Toledo Fire

Good morning, people of Toledo! Brad King here with the Friday Toledo Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and very cold. High: 24 Low: 14.

Here are the top stories in Toledo today:

Two juveniles are hospitalized after the car they were traveling in flipped near Woodward High School in an attempt to flee Toledo Police Wednesday night. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen and a firearm was recovered at the scene. (13abc Action News) A man has died in a house fire after Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to Cypress Mobile Home Park on Consault Street around 3:15 AM Thursday morning. The man was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and ignited because the person was smoking while using home oxygen. (13abc Action News) A collaboration between the ProMedica, Mercy Health, and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept. has led to a mass COVID testing site opening at the Lucas County Rec Center. The site will be open daily from 7 AM - 3 PM through January 14 and visitors are required to wear masks and schedule an appointment ahead of time. (WTOL) An eight unit apartment complex at the intersection of Lorain and Newbury in South Toledo suffered significant damage from a fire Thursday and has been torn down. The structure was in the middle of restorations so luckily there were no residents occupying it at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation. (WTOL) The Toledo Fire & Rescue department has received new equipment for its dive team, which responds to around 20 emergencies a year. Consisting of just over 40 divers, the unit was able to practice with the equipment Wednesday afternoon at the Maritime Academy. (WNWO NBC 24)

Today in Toledo:

First Friday Flick - Sanger Branch Library (3:00 PM)

January Meet & Greet with DJs Folk & Mattimoe and poetry by Kyruxmacist, The Switchboard , 912 Monroe Street (7:00 PM)

Whisky Tasting at Black Swamp Players Theatre , 115 E. Oak St. Bowling Green (7:00 PM)

Family Overnight at Oak Openings Preserve (6:00 PM)

Magic! The Gathering, Checkmate Games & Hobbies, 6725 W. Central Ave., Suite L (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Toledoans , click the link to see all the dogs and cats in need of forever homes during this cold winter season. Patch has teamed up with Petfinder to identify our furry friends who need you! (Toledo Patch)

Toledo Police Chief George Kral has announced his plans for a hopefully less violent 2022. 2020 and 2021 both set homicide records for the Glass City . Chief Kral is setting his sights on ridding the city of illegal firearms with the help of federal law enforcement and the courts. (13abc Action News)

The University of Toledo Medical Center will now require hospital-grade disposable masks as opposed to simple cloth masks as their staffed bed occupancy reaches 96%. Across Northwest Ohio , one in three patients is COVID positive according to the Ohio Hospital Association . (13abc Action News)

Several Toledo realtors say the seller's market that emerged in 2020 is likely here to stay for 2022. The median sales price for homes in Lucas and Wood counties has jumped over $10,000 as compared to a year ago. (WTOL)

Despite setbacks for live performances caused by the COVID pandemic, the Stranahan Theatre is anticipating a robust season according to Interim Executive Director Dennis Sankovich. The theatre has been successful in warding off the virus through strict policies like requiring masks to be worn by both the audience and everyone backstage. (WTOL)

You're all caught up for today!

— Brad King

About me: I have been a lifelong Northwest Ohio native and University of Toledo grad (Go Rockets!). I'm old enough to remember when the Mud Hens were still playing in Maumee. The Glass City has seen some amazing revitalization and I am so excited to share every update with you!

