Juveniles crash stolen car into Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle

Nov. 16—A stolen vehicle driven by juveniles crashed into a Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle during a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night, according to police.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6300 block of Stetson Hills Boulevard, just east of the road's intersection with Powers Boulevard, for a reported hit-and-run crash. According to police, witnesses said juveniles left the car that hit the city vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was an unreported stolen vehicle from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, police said. Later, officers located the driver of the suspect vehicle and arrested them for motor vehicle theft and traffic-related offenses, officials said. A passenger was also located.

Police reported no serious injuries in the incident. It is unknown how many people were in the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash.