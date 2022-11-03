Juveniles in custody in connection with homicide

Nov. 2—MOSES LAKE — Two juveniles wanted in connection with a Sunday morning homicide in Moses Lake have been arrested, according to a statement from the Moses Lake Police Department.

According to the MLPD statement, one juvenile was arrested early Monday morning on Westshore Drive in Moses Lake while the second was arrested Wednesday morning in Ephrata after he turned himself in to officials at the county's juvenile court.

"He turned himself into juvenile knowing he would be going to juvenile detention," said MLPD Chief Kevin Fuhr.

The two juveniles, who have not been named, were wanted in connection with a shooting in the 3000 block of Road H Northeast at around 6 a.m., according to the MLPD statement. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 20-year-old man who had been shot multiple times and died at the scene, and a 17-year-old who had also been shot, the statement said. Police are continuing to investigate.

Fuhr said the first juvenile was arrested in Moses Lake on Monday without incident.

"We determined where he was, we sent detectives out and they found him at the side of the road," Fuhr said. "It went as easy as it could go."

The MLPD said it has no indication the shooting is gang-related, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.