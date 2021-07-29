Juvenile's death in Lima motel is probed

Jul. 29—LIMA — Local law enforcement officials continued their investigation Thursday afternoon into the shooting death of a juvenile inside a Lima area motel.

Deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Office were dispatched at 6:11 a.m. Thursday to the Hampton Inn at 1933 Roschman Avenue in response to a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

On a 911 call of the incident a male tells dispatchers the 15-year-old was shot in the chest outside the motel "but we brought him inside" to Room 318 of the motel.

"Who shot him?" the dispatcher asked.

"I don't know," the caller replied.

Asked if the shooting took place in the lobby of the motel or in the parking lot, the caller said it occurred outside.

The 911 call lasted approximately six minutes.

Major Andre McConnahea of the Allen County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon that the shooting victim has been identified as Jykese Cartwright, of Columbus. Cartwright had been staying with family in the Lima area during the summer school break.

Upon their arrival, deputies found Cartwright on the bathroom floor with a single gunshot wound. Deputies provided aid until medical personnel arrived on the scene. Medics took over CPR and began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, according to an initial report from law enforcement officials.

Two other juveniles were found in the hotel room and were detained by deputies.

McConnahea said that no suspects had yet been identified or charged. He said several individuals have been interviewed by investigators and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Corey Hanjora at 419-227-3535. Anonymous tips may be made to CrimeStoppers at 419-229-STOP.