Juveniles detained after shooting at Northridge mall

At least 5 people were detained after gunfire erupted at a crowded Northridge shopping mall on Friday night.

Officers responded to the Northridge Fashion Center on the 9300 block of Tampa Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from the scene shows the front windows of a restaurant, H2O Sushi & Izakaya, completely shattered, with shards of glass covering the outdoor patio and dining area.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered the shooting was reportedly caused by a dispute between a group of juvenile suspects.























No injuries were reported so far, LAPD said.

Police tape blocked off the immediate outdoor plaza surrounding the Japanese restaurant. Crowds of black Friday shoppers continued to stroll the mall as officers detained the juveniles.

“LAPD officers have been, and will continue to be deployed at this mall and many other shopping centers throughout the City of Los Angeles during this busy holiday shopping season,” authorities said in a statement.

This developing story will be updated.

