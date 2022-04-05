Juveniles face more charges in assaults at Auburn parks

Apr. 5—AUBURN — Three juveniles have received additional charges in an ongoing investigation into recent assaults in city parks, Deputy Chief Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department said in a statement Monday.

The charges are connected to two separate incidents in Bonney Park and Moulton Park between March 24 and March 26, Cougle said.

Two of the juveniles are accused in an attack reported to police March 26. A video shared on social media depicted a man and woman, believed to be homeless, being attacked by juveniles at Moulton Park, which lies behind the Great Falls Performing Arts Center and is linked to Bonney Park by a paved path.

Additional videos showing other attacks were sent to police following that incident, Cougle said.

A 13-year-old boy is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. A 15-year-old boy is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and aggravated assault. A 14-year-old girl is charged with aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

A fourth suspect is being sought in both cases.

The names of those involved were not released because they are not adults, Cougle said.

"Again, we thank the members of the public who have come forward to provide valuable information in these cases," Cougle said. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community."