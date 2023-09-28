Juveniles face weapons-related charges as Knoxville police investigate report of gun at West High School

Three juveniles are facing weapons-related charges after Knoxville police investigated a report of a gun at West High School.

The school was on a lockdown this afternoon, though police said in a statement there was no "active threat to school safety at any time."

Police did not release other details because the investigation is ongoing and because of juvenile privacy laws.

In a separate incident on April 28 at West High School, a gun discharged in a backpack in a classroom, grazing a teacher but not seriously injuring anyone, Knoxville police said at the time.

A 14-year-old boy was fumbling around in his backpack and the gun was not intentionally fired, police said. He was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

