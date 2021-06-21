Juveniles identified in BB shootings

Jun. 21—A Decatur police spokesperson said juveniles involved in firing BB guns to injure people and damage property were identified during the weekend.

Spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said multiple juveniles are believed linked to 43 reports of the BB gun attacks, several in Southwest Decatur.

"Victims were notified and will be able to prosecute if they choose," she said in a text message.

The juveniles can be charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

