Juveniles involved in assault near Modesto’s John Thurman field, Stanislaus deputies say

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department asks the public to avoid the area near John Thurman Field while it investigates a Monday morning assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies were dispatched around 8:45 a.m., Sgt. Luke Schwartz said, and the victim was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

A suspect was detained, Schwartz said. Both the suspect and victim are juveniles, so the department can only disclose limited information when the investigation is completed, Schwartz said.

Multiple Sheriff’s Department units were at the scene around 10 a.m., when residents had been waiting outside their homes for about an hour. Adkinson Way was taped off and traffic was allowed to creep along Rouse Avenue.

Detectives are actively investigating and need to do interviews, gather evidence and canvass the area, Schwartz said.

“We just want to make sure the public steers clear of that area while we have crime scene investigators and detectives on scene,” Schwartz said.

The department asks the public to specifically avoid the 700 block of Adkinson Way off Rouse Avenue.

