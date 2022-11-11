Juveniles linked to Lakewood fire face slew of serious charges

Nov. 10—Two juveniles who are linked to an inferno which cost a mother and daughter their lives are charged with first-degree murder, and almost 40 counts of attempted murder. That fire also left nearly 50 residents of an apartment complex homeless.

A decision as to whether the youths will face criminal punishment as adults has not been made, according to First Judicial spokesperson Brionna Boatright.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King on Monday charged the 12- and 14-year old with two counts each of first degree murder with extreme indifference, 39 counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference, 15 counts of first degree arson, and 1 count each of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Each of the young defendants also received 42 counts of juvenile aggravated sentence enhancers.

When Magistrate Bryce Allen asked the two juveniles if they understood the charges, the 14 year old answered "Yes sir" and the 12 year old said "Yes, your honor." This was the first time either one of them has addressed the court.