Juveniles try to evade Fresno Police in stolen vehicle. But officers had an eye in the sky

Three juveniles were caught riding in a stolen vehicle and detained by Fresno Police on Friday afternoon despite trying to flee from officers — first by vehicle then by foot.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. in southwest Fresno when police in the area spotted the stolen, gray Dodge SUV.

When officers turned on their police lights and siren to signal for the stolen vehicle to pull over, the driver of the SUV instead sped off.

Officers quickly communicated to have a helicopter follow the SUV rather than police cars chase after the teens due to public safety concerns.

Nonetheless, a crash still occurred.

The teens continued to try evade officers and the helicopter above for a few miles while traveling north into central Fresno.

Then the driver of the stolen SUV crashed into another vehicle with a family inside near the intersection of Delno and Indianapolis avenues.

As officers closed in on the stolen vehicle, three juveniles emerged from the Dodge SUV and tried running away each in different directions.

The juveniles still got wrangled up.

Fresno Police said none of the juveniles were injured in the crash, and none of the family who were in the other vehicle were hurt, either.

No weapons were found in the vehicle, according to Fresno Police assistant public information officer Felipe Uribe.

Police were in communication with the guardians of the juveniles.