JW Didado Electric headquarters is now open in Clay

The U.K.'s competition watchdog has signalled it's preparing to greenlight a restructured proposal for Microsoft to acquire Activision. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the $68.7 billion gaming mega-merger back in April -- on the grounds that it would substantially weaken competition in the cloud gaming market -- but last month opened a fresh investigation into a restructured deal proposal Microsoft had submitted for review, while also simultaneously confirming its April decision to block the original merger proposal. The restructured deal proposes the sale of Activision’s cloud gaming rights to a rival games maker, Ubisoft -- which the CMA has now suggested "substantially addresses previous concerns and opens the door to the deal being cleared".