JWP students aim to make Janesville safer

Nov. 2—JANESVILLE — These kids are serious about saving lives.

Three Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School students have teamed up to host a fundraiser 5-7 p.m. Friday during a football game at the school. Funds will go toward a purchase of an automated external defibrillator that will be used by the community of Janesville.

"We want to make our community a safer place to be and AEDs are essential and can help save someone's life," said Sophia Coulsey, a JWP High School junior. "If we can make that possible in our community, that would be great. Once we had the idea, it just came together."

Coulsey, junior Luke Cahill and senior Logan Thell make up teacher Adam Roesler's dual enrollment "Human Physiology, Technology and Medical Devices" class, which is affiliated with the University of Minnesota. During a recent class discussion, the group turned to Cahill's summer golf course job. With an older demographic there, Cahill told his classmates he has seen older golfers carted off in ambulances after requiring medical attention.

The golf course should have defibrillators, Cahill thought. His peers agreed, and Roesler decided to check with the city of Janesville to see if there was interest in his students raising funds to purchase one or more defibrillators for the city. Roesler said the Janesville mayor is in support of the students' goal to equip the city with defibrillators.

The students will man a food truck Friday during the Section 2 Class AA football game between Maple River and Triton. Profits made on food truck sales will go to the defibrillator cost.

The threesome also will help staff the concession stand, with some proceeds going toward the defibrillator purchase. The fundraiser will be at the football complex, 110 East Third St. in Janesville.

Called "Pregame feast for a cause!" the fundraiser's organizers hope to raise $1,500 to $2,000 to cover the cost of at least one defibrillator. If they raise more, they'll buy more, Roesler said.

"Logan talked about how he's seen people go down at the golf course," Coulsey said. "If they had these defibrillators, some of those ambulance rides could have been prevented."

As many as 1,000 spectators are expected for the game, Roesler said.

If community members want to donate, but aren't at the game, they can send checks made out to the "City of Janesville" and mailed to JWP High School: ℅ Adam Roesler, 110 East Third St., Janesville, MN, 56048.

There also will be a free-will donation bucket at the game.