JXN Water anticipates isolated pressure problems for those in higher elevations

JXN Water announced in a Monday press release that the utility is "optimistic" that most customers should have water coming to their meter.

JXN Water said as daily demand hits the system, it may see isolated pressure problems for customers living in higher elevations, especially in the zip codes of 39209, 39204, 39212, 39272 and 39170.

The 12,000 customers in the previously identified five zip codes in south and west Jackson are still under a boil water notice Monday. As water testing continues, officials are expecting to lift the notice as early as Tuesday.

"We're confident that everyone has water to their meter, but pressure may be lower than normal," Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said in a news release.

The release said crews are actively repairing 90 locations and addressing a running total of 129 breaks, with eight new breaks reported since Sunday's update. Lynch Street is still closed Monday as crews address a main break, but they anticipate the road reopening later in the day.

Ted Henifin, interim water manager, for JXN Water, the water system for the city of Jackson explains his agency's preparation for cold weather during a news conference, Friday, Jan. 12, in Jackson.

"To do emergency repairs safely, crews may turn off water to make pipe repairs. Usually that takes a few hours before water is restored," the release states.

Leaks can be reported by calling the JXN Water call center at 601-500-5200.

The agency also noted that compared to yesterday, the system saw customer water use increase by 1.2 million gallons. Overall, the system is seeing 9.6 million gallons over normal water demand.

Here's what JXN Water said customers can do amid repairs:

Please keep reporting leaks and let us know if you have no water by calling the JXN Water call center at 601-500-5200.

Find leaks on your property and in your home . While our repairs will make a difference, we need everyone to look at their own property for leaks and make those repairs as quickly as possible.

Double check for dripping faucets. Temperatures have risen above freezing and are forecast to remain there for the next 10 days. Please turn off any faucets you may have had dripping during the freeze to protect your own pipes.

