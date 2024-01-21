JXN Water battles more than 100 leaks to water lines as system show 'signs of stabilization'

JXN Water announced its system is showing signs of stabilization on Sunday, with "better pressure, lower water use and water production keeping up with demand."

But the agency said in a release that 12,000 remain under a boil-water notice and a "handful of customers in areas with higher elevation have extremely low pressure or perhaps still no pressure."

Those customers were primarily in South Jackson and West Jackson. JXN Water also reported that it is attempting to repair more than 100 reported leaks. On Sunday, it had 14 crews out attempting to repair 80 leaks.

The agency noted the following:

Ted Henifin, interim water manager, for JXN Water, reported 111 water leaks across the city on Sunday morning.

Compared to the previous day, the system saw customer water use decrease by 1.2 million gallons.

The system is experiencing 8.5 million gallons more than the normal water demand.

New leaks are estimated at putting 2.5 million gallons of demand on the system.

There were eight additional leak reports since yesterday’s update, bringing the total to 111.

Lynch Street remained closed on Sunday morning as crews address a main break.

"To do emergency repairs safely, crews may turn off water to make pipe repairs. Usually this takes a few hours before water is restored," a release stated.

Leaks can be reported by calling the call center at 601-500-5200.

