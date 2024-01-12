Jxn Water No E. Coli
Boil water notice lifted for JXN Water
Follow the space industry long enough and you’ll notice that an outsized number of catastrophic failures of satellites or launch vehicles can be traced to a physically small but ubiquitous part: valves. Valves play a critical role in the spacecraft's architecture, regulating the flow of pressurents, like helium, and propellants. This reality came into sharp focus this week, when Astrobotic announced that its Peregrine lunar lander would not be able to attempt a soft landing on the moon due to a mission-ending propulsion leak — with likely origins in a valve that failed to reseal.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far.
These popular H2O purifiers start at just $13 — we'll drink to that.
The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.
You should be cleaning your reusable water bottle more frequently than you'd think. Here's why, according to experts.
The company began as a research project some 15 years ago at the University of Bordeaux. CEO and co-founder Ludovic Quinault and his team were looking into monitoring the health of bivalves, a category of marine animals found all over the world in both fresh and salt water. Quinault found that a simple, non-invasive sensor attached to the clam or oyster's shell can monitor everything from feeding to reproduction and stress responses like suddenly shutting or failing to open at the normal time.
The actress joins the nearly 67,000 Amazon shoppers who adore this Neutrogena moisturizer.
The obsession with Stanley isn’t new and it’s not a “Gen Z thing.”
Apple has pulled apps of at least nine crypto exchanges, including Binance and Kraken, from its App Store in India, less than two weeks after most of these global firms were flagged for operating "illegally" in the country. Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), an Indian government agency that scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren't compliant with India's anti-money laundering rules. FIU had asked India's IT Ministry to block websites of all the nine services in India.
The trend we noticed at last year's CES continues: Startups are really curious about your bodily fluids. The company already offers a broad range of at-home tests and launched a new test that can detect urinary tract infections (UTIs). Vivoo's At-Home UTI Test streamlines the diagnostic process for UTIs, which affect an astonishing 150 million people globally each year.
Wall Street forecasts have been trying to chase the market higher. But the market's rally has these forecasts actually tempering optimism about stocks in 2024.
Two Fed officials made it clear Monday that it was too early to declare that inflation had been defeated, pouring cold water on Wall Street hopes for a rate cut soon.
At CES 2024, MSI is kicking the year off with updates to three powerful new gaming laptops alongside a fresh design for its budget Cyborg 14 system.
It’s hard to understate just how much was at stake in Monday’s early morning launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket: multiple major reputations, billions of dollars, a new moon lander, the country’s dreams for lunar exploration, brand new rocket engines flying for the first time and what is quite literally ULA’s future. The company’s next-generation rocket Vulcan Centaur successfully lifted off in the early hours of Monday, and its primary payload, a lunar lander from Astrobotic, is now on its way to the moon. The heavy-lift rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Center at 2:18 a.m. EST Monday.
When it comes to investing in the consumer, pros say stick to what has worked.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
In a video on Friday responding to questions from an Ask Me Anything post, Adam Mosseri said Threads is aware of issues with "low-quality recommendations" and is "working on improving it." Users have been complaining in recent weeks about a rise in hateful content.
If your New Year's resolutions involve drinking more H2O, this fruity find will amp up the flavor factor.
The Nuggets ended the game on a 25-4 run to stun the Warriors on Thursday.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is growing at $1.68 trillion, the highest level since May 2022. In other news, Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency, said last Thursday that it has issued a notice to nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- that they are allegedly operating “illegally” in the country and have blocked their websites. For this week’s news episode, Jacquelyn dove back into the latest developments on spot bitcoin ETF applications in the U.S. as anticipation builds.