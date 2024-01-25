JXN Water: System returns to pre-freeze conditions, lifts boil water notices

JXN Water has lifted the boil water notices for the parts of south and west Jackson experiencing low water pressure, according to a Wednesday press release.

Water issues affected 12,000 customers in the previously identified zip codes: 39209, 39204, 39212, 39272 and 39170.

Officials also said the system is operating with flows matching the summer peak and water demand is manageable.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as our staff worked around the clock to sample and address issues in the system,” Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said in a news release. “Please call us if you are experiencing a water pressure issue so we can understand what is happening on your side of the water line.”

Ted Henifin, interim water manager for JXN Water, the water system for the city of Jackson, explains his agency's preparation for cold weather during a news conference, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Jackson.

JXN Water provided the following updates:

Customer water use is overall more than four million gallons more than normal.

Over 114 repairs were completed during the winter operation period.

Crews wait for safe conditions to continue working to make break repairs and address leaks.

